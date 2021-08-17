IEX anticipates increased participation of open access consumers from UP

Following reduction of cross-subsidy surcharge by the UPERCIn a significant development, the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission in its recent tariff order dated 29 July 2021 for the financial year 2022 has announced the reduction of up to 64 paise per unit in the cross-subsidy charges procuring power through Power Exchanges.
Today, over 75 consumers in Uttar Pradesh source electricity leveraging the Exchange platform. The competitive power prices have been helping industries optimize their electricity procurement costs, thereby, leading to increased operational and financial efficiency since electricity contributes major share of input costs for the industries.
According to Rohit Bajaj, Head-Business Development & Senior Vice President at IEX, IEX has been seeing significant participation from the open access consumers from the State of Uttar Pradesh. The reduction in cross-subsidy surcharge by the UPERC for the open access consumers is a welcome and definitely a progressive step in ensuring industrial and economic growth in the State. All 1 MW and above industrial / commercial consumers can save almost upto Rs 1 per unit. This development enables the State industry to significantly lower their operational costs and accelerate the overall economic growth of the State which is so critical in the COVID pandemic induced economic slowdown.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU