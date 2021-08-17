IEX anticipates increased participation of open access consumers from UP

Following reduction of cross-subsidy surcharge by the UPERC

In a significant development, the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission in its recent tariff order dated 29 July 2021 for the financial year 2022 has announced the reduction of up to 64 paise per unit in the cross-subsidy charges procuring power through Power Exchanges.

Today, over 75 consumers in Uttar Pradesh source electricity leveraging the Exchange platform. The competitive power prices have been helping industries optimize their electricity procurement costs, thereby, leading to increased operational and financial efficiency since electricity contributes major share of input costs for the industries.

According to Rohit Bajaj, Head-Business Development & Senior Vice President at IEX, IEX has been seeing significant participation from the open access consumers from the State of Uttar Pradesh. The reduction in cross-subsidy surcharge by the UPERC for the open access consumers is a welcome and definitely a progressive step in ensuring industrial and economic growth in the State. All 1 MW and above industrial / commercial consumers can save almost upto Rs 1 per unit. This development enables the State industry to significantly lower their operational costs and accelerate the overall economic growth of the State which is so critical in the COVID pandemic induced economic slowdown.

