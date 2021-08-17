IRCTC offers festival cashback to female passengers on its two premium trains

Commences operations of Tejas Express Trains on two routes from 7 Aug

The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is all set together to welcome the travelers on-board its Tejas Express Trains on the Lucknow-Delhi-Lucknow (Train No. 82501/02) and Ahmedabad - Mumbai - Ahmedabad(Train No. 82901/02) route with the company recently restarting the operation of its two premium passenger trains from 7 August 2021 following all passenger health and safety protocols.

IRCTC at present, is operating its fleet of two Tejas passenger trains with a weekly frequency of four days i.e Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

To celebrate the auspicious festival of Rakshabandhan which is also an epitome of love and fondness between a sister and brother, IRCTC is offering an exclusive cash back of 5% on train fare to all female passengers traveling on its two premium trains during the period between 15 and 24 August 2021.

The cash back will be applicable only for the journeys performed during the offer period irrespective of the number of times and will be credited to the same account through which the tickets have been booked. The cash back will be also applicable for the female passengers who have already booked their tickets for the above journey period prior to the launch of the offer.

With the upcoming festive season, the company is also planning for more attractive travel offers for the passengers of its premium passenger trains which will be subsequently launched.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)