Dilip Buildcon advances on on receiving LoA for Karnataka project

Dilip Buildcon rose 2.05% to Rs 400.35 after the company said it received letter of acceptance (LoA) for a new HAM project in Karnataka.

The project comprises 4 laning of Dodabaltapur Bypass to Hoskote section of NH-648 on hybrid annuity mode under Bharatnala Pariyoina in Karnataka. The bid project cost is Rs 1278 crore. The completion period is 24 months and operation period is 15 years from Commercial Operation Date (COD).

On a consolidated basis, Dilip Buildcon's net profit tanked 49.7% to Rs 50.48 crore on 13.8% decrease in net sales to Rs 2,099.95 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Dilip Buildcon is engaged in the business of infrastructure facilities on engineering procurement and construction (EPC) basis.

