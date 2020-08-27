Infosys gains on partnering Genesys to expand customer experience

The IT major rose 0.47% to Rs 955.30 after entering a five-year partnership with Genesys to develop & deploy innovation and best-in-class solutions in the customer experience (CX) market.

Infosys on Wednesday announced the launch of a partnership with Genesys, a global leader in cloud customer experience and contact center solutions. The alliance will position both organizations to enhance and expand their customer experience and contact center offerings. Together, the companies will deliver market-disrupting innovation and mission-critical support to enable organizations around the world to provide differentiated customer service experiences.

As a part of the partnership, Infosys will bring to market Genesys contact center solutions. Clients of both organizations stand to benefit from the enhanced capability that will come from a combined investment in innovation, a broader ecosystem of strategic partners and a shared commitment to delivering world-class customer experiences. In addition, Infosys will leverage and support R&D, operations and customer service for Genesys PureConnect. Genesys will retain and manage sales, marketing and a host of additional functions for this solution.

Infosys' consolidated net profit fell 1.45% to Rs 4,272 crore on a 1.71% rise in net sales to Rs 23,665 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q4 March 2020.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)