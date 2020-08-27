Volumes jump at Intellect Design Arena Ltd counter

Intellect Design Arena Ltd witnessed volume of 2.31 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 24.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9266 shares

Godrej Properties Ltd, VST Industries Ltd, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd, Security & Intelligence Services India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 August 2020.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd witnessed volume of 2.31 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 24.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9266 shares. The stock increased 1.56% to Rs.186.00. Volumes stood at 13226 shares in the last session.

Godrej Properties Ltd registered volume of 2.19 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 6.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 35328 shares. The stock rose 7.86% to Rs.916.75. Volumes stood at 32424 shares in the last session.

VST Industries Ltd recorded volume of 4204 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 6.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 681 shares. The stock gained 2.61% to Rs.3,544.50. Volumes stood at 943 shares in the last session.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd clocked volume of 9428 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2317 shares. The stock gained 0.58% to Rs.3,062.70. Volumes stood at 8295 shares in the last session.

Security & Intelligence Services India Ltd saw volume of 8329 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3052 shares. The stock increased 4.59% to Rs.404.65. Volumes stood at 853 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)