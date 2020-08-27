Blue Star shines on winning order

Blue Star rose 3.48% to Rs 643.8 after the company won an order valued at Rs 149 crore for electrical & mechanical works for Mumbai Metro Line III from Dogus-Soma JV.

Blue Star won a electrical & mechanical works (E&M) order for five underground stationsMumbai Central, Mahalaxmi, Science Museum, Acharya Atre Chowk, and Worli under Mumbai Metro Line III. The scope of this order comprises design verification, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of E&M works including lighting control and protection systems, advanced fire detection and fire-fighting systems, plumbing systems, and SCADA, amongst others, for the above stated five underground stations, tunnels, cross overs, cross passages and auxillary buildings of Mumbai Metro Line III.

Shares of Blue Star extended their winning streak to sixth consecutive trading session. The stock has added 17.3% in six trading sessions from its previous closing low of Rs 548.75 posted on 19 August 2020.

Blue Star reported consolidated net loss of Rs 19.95 crore in Q1 June 2020 compared with net profit of Rs 75.44 crore in Q1 June 2019. Consolidated net sales tanked 60.3% to Rs 626.02 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Blue Star is an air-conditioning and commercial refrigeration company. The company conducts various activities, such as electrical, plumbing and fire-fighting services. Its segments include electro-mechanical projects and packaged air conditioning systems, and unitary products.

