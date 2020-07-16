Dilip Buildcon-HCC JV gets LOA for EPC project in Bihar

Dilip Buildcon-HCC joint venture has received the letter of acceptance (LOA) from the National Highways Authority of India on 15 July 2020 for EPC project worth Rs 1,900.08 crore in Bihar.

The scope of work envisages construction of new link NH-133B from 0.200 km (200.700 km of Sahibganj bypass) in Jharkhand to 15.885 km (25.240 km of NH-131A) including Ganga bridge, and construction of Manihari bypass from 0.000 km (25.240 km of NH-131A) to 5.500 km (34.100 km of NH-131A near Narenpur) and widening of NH-131A from 5.500 km (34.100 km of NH-131A) to 6.000 km (34.600 km of NH-131A) to four-lane standards on EPC mode.

The completion period of the project with a length of 21.685 km is 48 months.

Shares of Dilip Buildcon gained 0.22% to Rs 278.85.

