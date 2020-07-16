Telecom shares fall

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 17.16 points or 1.32% at 1286.71 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 11.56%), Bharti Infratel Ltd (down 5.61%),Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 5%),Tata Communications Ltd (down 5%),Tejas Networks Ltd (down 4.93%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 3.85%), ITI Ltd (down 2.4%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 2.11%), HFCL Ltd (down 1.92%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 1.88%).

On the other hand, Reliance Communications Ltd (up 4.81%), and OnMobile Global Ltd (up 0.18%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 195.81 or 0.54% at 36247.62.

The Nifty 50 index was up 47.8 points or 0.45% at 10666.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 71.92 points or 0.57% at 12587.02.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 4.49 points or 0.1% at 4352.1.

On BSE,842 shares were trading in green, 1634 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

