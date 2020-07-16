Power stocks edge lower

Power stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 18.61 points or 1.23% at 1497.85 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Thermax Ltd (down 2.44%), Adani Transmission Ltd (down 2.42%),K E C International Ltd (down 2.27%),NTPC Ltd (down 1.88%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.85%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were CESC Ltd (down 1.45%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.06%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 0.95%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.92%), and Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.88%).

On the other hand, ABB India Ltd (up 0.4%), NHPC Ltd (up 0.25%), and Siemens Ltd (up 0.13%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 195.81 or 0.54% at 36247.62.

The Nifty 50 index was up 47.8 points or 0.45% at 10666.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 71.92 points or 0.57% at 12587.02.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 4.49 points or 0.1% at 4352.1.

On BSE,842 shares were trading in green, 1634 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

