Volumes jump at Infosys Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Infosys Ltd witnessed volume of 790.47 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 118.15 lakh shares

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd, Mphasis Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 July 2020.

Infosys Ltd witnessed volume of 790.47 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 118.15 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.82% to Rs.904.20. Volumes stood at 300.61 lakh shares in the last session.

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd witnessed volume of 80.53 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13.11 lakh shares. The stock increased 15.69% to Rs.174.00. Volumes stood at 10.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Mphasis Ltd witnessed volume of 13.79 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.54 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.92% to Rs.1,043.00. Volumes stood at 7.42 lakh shares in the last session.

Sonata Software Ltd recorded volume of 13.29 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.59 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.20% to Rs.241.95. Volumes stood at 5.24 lakh shares in the last session.

ICICI Securities Ltd registered volume of 20.26 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.14 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.93% to Rs.542.35. Volumes stood at 6.3 lakh shares in the last session.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 16 2020. 14:30 IST

