Dilip Buildcon incorporates a new project specific SPV

-
ALSO READ
Dilip Buildcon incorporates SPV for road project in Karnataka
Board of REC approves incorporation of project-specific SPV
Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 1400 cr water supply project in Madhya Pradesh
Volumes spurt at Dilip Buildcon Ltd counter
Dilip Buildcon provisionally completes road project in Odisha
-
Dilip Buildcon has incorporated a new SPV and wholly owned subsidiary named "Maradgi S Andola-Baswantpur Highways" for undertaking the project entailing development of 6 lane access controlled greenfield highway from km. 97.000 to km 162.500 Maradgli S Andola to Baswantpur section of NH-150C (Package-III of Akkalkot KNT/TS Border) on hybrid annuity mode under Bharatmala Pariyojna).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU