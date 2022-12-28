Dilip Buildcon incorporates a new project specific SPV

Dilip Buildcon has incorporated a new SPV and wholly owned subsidiary named "Maradgi S Andola-Baswantpur Highways" for undertaking the project entailing development of 6 lane access controlled greenfield highway from km. 97.000 to km 162.500 Maradgli S Andola to Baswantpur section of NH-150C (Package-III of Akkalkot KNT/TS Border) on hybrid annuity mode under Bharatmala Pariyojna).

