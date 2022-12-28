HUDCO receives ratings action from ICRA

Housing & Urban Development Corporation announced that ICRA has assigned/ reaffirmed the credit ratings as mentioned below:

Long term borrowing programme (FY22-23) (Final) (Rs 15000 crore) - ICRA AAA; Stable (assigned)

Long term borrowing programme (FY22-23) (Interim) (Rs 7000 crore) - ICRA AAA; Stable (reaffirmed)

Long term borrowing programme (Rs 30250 crore) - ICRA AAA; Stable (reaffirmed)

Commercial paper (Rs 10000 crore) - ICRA A1+ (reaffirmed)

Fixed deposit programme - ICRA AAA; Stable (reaffirmed)

Long term / short term bank facilities (Rs 35000 crore) - ICRA AAA; Stable / ICRA A1+ (assigned/ reaffirmed)

