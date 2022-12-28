Birlasoft implements RISE with SAP for Best Value Chem

Birlasoft has strengthened its relationship with Best Value Chem, a leading manufacturer of fragrance and flavour ingredients in India, by leveraging RISE with SAP to transform its digital landscape on the cloud.

Prior to the implementation, Best Value Chem faced system control and audit issues forcing them to use multiple applications to handle different functions resulting in data integrity and control issues. They also faced challenges in extracting the right data for cost and margins. The timely availability of MIS reports was another hurdle. In addition, there were difficulties in inventory controls due to the non-availability of material movement, issues in tracking with batch/lot numbers, and proper inventory aging information.

With the implementation of RISE with SAP, Birlasoft streamlined and modernized the operations of Best Value Chem to drive innovation across its business functions, including Finance, Procurement, Production Planning, Sales and Quality Management. The entire migration was completed within five months.

This helped Best Value Chem to embrace scalability, agility, flexibility and productivity in their daily operations and business performance. It also helped create a platform for the intelligent business process by using AI /ML technologies and building robust reporting mechanisms.

