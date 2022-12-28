Hester Biosciences to procure technology from ICAR-NIHSAD for development of H9N2 vaccine for poultry

Hester Biosciences has signed an agreement towards receiving indigenously developed technology from Indian Council of Agricultural Research - National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (ICAR-NIHSAD), for the development and commercialization of the Low Pathogenic Avian Influenza (H9N2 strain) Inactivated Vaccine for poultry.

The agreement was signed on 27 December 2022 at the office of Agrinnovate India, New Delhi. Agrinnovate is a government entity that acts as an interface between ICAR and the stakeholders in the agriculture sector, which includes technology transfers for vaccine manufacturing in the veterinary sector.

Besides supplying the vaccine within India, Hester intends to export this vaccine to African and Asian countries through Hester's own distribution network, where the demand for this vaccine has already been established.

The huge poultry population in India is a key source of livelihood for rural India.

Until date, India had no vaccine available for Avian Influenza despite of periodic outbreaks across the country. These factors make this vaccine as having a significant commercial potential.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)