Dilip Buildcon jumps after receiving LoA for EPC project

rose 6.54% to Rs 597 at 14:10 IST on BSE after the company said it has received the letter of acceptance from the National Highways Authority of for the project in

The announcement was made during trading hours today, 11 March 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 322.80 points, or 0.88% to 36,994.23.

On the BSE, 1.79 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.42 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 604.75 and a low of Rs 568 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,248.35 on 15 May 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 311.55 on 5 February 2019.

said it has received the letter of acceptance (LOA) on 9 March 2019 from the National Highways Authority of for the project in Maharashtra, NH-547E, valued at Rs 480.06 crore by the National Highways Authority of The project is to be completed in 24 months.

Net profit of rose 25.63% to Rs 206.91 crore on 28.07% rise in net sales to Rs 2487.24 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

Dilip Buildcon is engaged in the business of infrastructure facilities on engineering procurement and construction (EPC) basis.

