Board of Affle India approves proposal for issuance of equity shares

Capital Market 

On 14 December 2022

The Board of Affle India at its meeting held on 14 December 2022 has approved the proposal for issuance of equity shares or any combination thereof through a preferential issue or through any other permissible mode or any combination thereof, upto 35,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs.2/- per equity share, for consideration other than cash, being swap of shares of the Company with the securities of acquired entity(s) subject to applicable laws and necessary shareholder / regulatory approvals, as applicable.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 15:53 IST

