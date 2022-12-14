Board of Affle India approves proposal for issuance of equity shares

-
ALSO READ
Indices trade sideways, oil & gas shares advance
Board of Rashtriya Chemicals approves issuance of NCDs up to Rs 1000 cr
Board of Apollo Tyres approves NCD issuance up to Rs 1000 cr
Board of Arman Financial Services approves issuance of securities
Board of HFCL approves issuance of warrants and fund raising up to Rs 650 cr
-
On 14 December 2022The Board of Affle India at its meeting held on 14 December 2022 has approved the proposal for issuance of equity shares or any combination thereof through a preferential issue or through any other permissible mode or any combination thereof, upto 35,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs.2/- per equity share, for consideration other than cash, being swap of shares of the Company with the securities of acquired entity(s) subject to applicable laws and necessary shareholder / regulatory approvals, as applicable.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU