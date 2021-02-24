Dilip Buildcon receives appointed date for NHAI road project in Karnataka

-
Dilip Buildcon announced that its wholly owned subsidiary - Dodaballapur Hoskote Highways has received the appointed date letter from National Highways Authority of India and had declared the appointed date with effect from 22 February 2021.
Project details - 4 laning from km.42.000 to km. 80.00 of Dodaballapur Bypass to Hoskote section of NH-648 (Old NH-207) on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojna in the state of Karnataka (Package-II)
Bid project cost - Rs 1278 crore
