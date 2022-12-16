Dilip Buildcon receives LoA for a NHAI road project in Jharkhand

Dilip Buildcon has received the letter of acceptance (LOA) on 15 December 2022 from the National Highways Authority of India for the project entailing Four Laning of Mehgama-Hansdila section of NH-133 from existing km 41+900 to existing Km 93+000 in the State of Jharkhand on Hybrid Annuity mode.

The company's bid project cost is Rs 976 crore.

