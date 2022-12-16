JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Bank of Maharashtra announces change in directorate

Market ends with major cuts; Nifty settles below 18,300
Business Standard

Dilip Buildcon receives LoA for a NHAI road project in Jharkhand

Capital Market 

Dilip Buildcon has received the letter of acceptance (LOA) on 15 December 2022 from the National Highways Authority of India for the project entailing Four Laning of Mehgama-Hansdila section of NH-133 from existing km 41+900 to existing Km 93+000 in the State of Jharkhand on Hybrid Annuity mode.

The company's bid project cost is Rs 976 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 15:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU