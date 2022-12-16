VST Tillers Tractors unveils all-new VST 939DI 36hp 4WD Tractor

At KISAN Agri Show in Pune

VST Tillers Tractors unveiled the all-new VST 939DI 36hp 4WD Tractor at the KISAN Agri Show 2022 in Pune today.

VST 939DI Tractor boasts a 3-cylinder DI engine with a torque of 108 NM which makes it suitable for all agriculture-related applications. The tractor is equipped with a full synchromesh 9+3 gearbox and has an independent PTO (power take-off) for convenient engagement & disengagement of implements.

With a lift capacity of up to 1250 kg, VST 939DI features Dualclutch and dual-acting power steering, best-in-class ergonomics and superior styling. VST 939 DI comes with a very high torque engine & at the same time extremely fuel efficient. This makes it the best in-category product. VST 939DI tractor is one such product that will further improve productivity and earnings for the Indian farmer.

