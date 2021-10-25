Dilip Buildcon receives provisional completion certificate for road project in Jharkhand

Dilip Buildcon has provisionally completed the project "Six Laning of Gorhar to Khairatunda Section of NH-z from Km. 320.810 to Km.360.300 in the State of Jharkhand under NHDP Phase-V on Hybrid Annuity Mode".

The Provisional Completion Certificate has been issued by the authority and had declared the project fit for entry into commercial operation as on 16 October 2021.

