Apollo Tyres launches premium European brand 'Vredestein' in India

Apollo Tyres has launched the premium European brand, Vredestein in India. The Vredestein brand of tyres will be manufactured at the state-of-the-art facilities in India, and will cater to the premium and luxury segment in passenger cars, while the two-wheeler tyres from the brand would cater to the growing superbiking segment in India.

Vredestein brand, known for its designer and high-quality tyres, is entering India with tyres sizes of 15 to 20 in the passenger vehicle segment.

While Vredestein Ultrac Vorti would cater to the premium luxury sedans like Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Land Rover and Volvo, Vredestein Ultrac would cater to the premium hatchback and sedans like Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Baleno. The two-wheeler tyres from Vredestein, Centauro NS and ST, will cater to the entire sport touring and super sports range of motorcycles like BMW, Ducati, Aprilia, Triumph, Kawasaki, Suzuki, Honda and Yamaha.

The passenger vehicle range from Vredestein carries a signature touch of renowned automobile designer, Giorgetto Giugiaro, while the two-wheeler range has been designed by the famous Italian design house, Frascoli Design. The tyres being introduced in the Indian market, has been tested across major tracks in Europe and India, and has also achieved podium positions in various automotive magazine tests in Europe and the US.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)