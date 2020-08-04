Ashok Leyland subsidiary Optare update on order for 21 battery-electric Metrodecker EV with First York

Delivers its first Metrodecker EV out of the 107 ordered

Ashok Leyland announced another significant milestone by its subsidiary Optare PLC. First York launched the first of 21 battery-electric Optare Metrodecker EV double-deckers on Thursday 30 July. This follows the successful launch of the EV Double Decker in London with Metroline, this Metrodecker is a part of the 107 Metrodecker EV order Optare has received since the product was launched 18 months ago. Each Metrodecker EV with First York can carry 98 passengers, although that capacity is currently restricted due to social distancing measures. The model delivers a range in excess of 160 miles. The buses carry a new blue-based brand for the York park-and-ride network. They have audio-visual next stop announcements, wi-fi and USB charging points.

The Metrodecker EVs are the first new vehicles that have entered service with First UK Bus since it announced its commitment to achieve an entirely zero-emission fleet by 2035. These are the first new vehicles to be introduced by First UK Bus anywhere in the country since the company announced on July 8 its commitment to achieve a zero carbon fleet by 2035. The first Optare battery-electric buses - Versa EVs - entered service on the York park-and-ride network in 2014.

