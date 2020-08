IndInfravit Trust announced that Mathew George, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of LTIDPL IndvIT Services (Investment Manager of the IndInfravit Trust), has given notice of his resignation from the services of the Company.

His resignation letter dated 27 July 2020, has been accepted by the Company today.

