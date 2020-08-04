Paushak receives approval for amendment in Industrial License

-
ALSO READ
PESO takes measures to ensure uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen to hospitals during lockdown
Gujarat tops in total investment proposed under IEM
Wholesale Food Price Inflation Eases In April
Production, exports of refined copper dip due to closure of Vedanta's plant in Tamil Nadu
DPIIT releases quality control norms for LPG rubber hose
-
For expansion of licensed manufacturing capacity for phosgene and other phosgene based derivativesPaushak has received approval to its application for amendment in Industrial License from the Department for Promotion of Industrial & Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce & Industry vide its communication dated 3 August, 2020 for expansion of licensed manufacturing capacity at its existing manufacturing facilities located at Panelav, Gujarat.
Amendment in Industrial License: License obtained Expansion of licensed manufacturing capacity for the product Phosgene from 4,800 MT per annum to 14,400 MT per annum and graded capacity for its other phosgene based derivatives.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU