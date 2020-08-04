Paushak receives approval for amendment in Industrial License

For expansion of licensed manufacturing capacity for phosgene and other phosgene based derivatives

Paushak has received approval to its application for amendment in Industrial License from the Department for Promotion of Industrial & Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce & Industry vide its communication dated 3 August, 2020 for expansion of licensed manufacturing capacity at its existing manufacturing facilities located at Panelav, Gujarat.

Amendment in Industrial License: License obtained Expansion of licensed manufacturing capacity for the product Phosgene from 4,800 MT per annum to 14,400 MT per annum and graded capacity for its other phosgene based derivatives.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)