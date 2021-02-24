Dilip Buildcon successfully bids for NHAI road projects aggregating Rs 2439 cr

In State of Karnataka

Dilip Buildcon has been declared as L-1 bidder for the tenders floated by the National Highways Authority of India on Hybrid Annuity basis in the state of Karnataka.

Project Details -

1. 4 laning from km 0.000 to km 26.400 (along with 0.700km approach towards NH 207 with interchange on NH4 at start point) of Bangalore to Malur Section of Bangalore Chennai Expressway on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojna, in the state of Karnataka (Phase-I Package I)

Bid project cost - Rs 1160 crore

2. 4 Lane Expressway from km 26.400 to km 53.500 of Malur to Bangarpet Section of Bangalore Chennai Expressway on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojna in the state of Karnataka (Phase-I Package II).

Bid project cost - Rs 1279 crore

