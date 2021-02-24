Dilip Buildcon successfully bids for NHAI road projects aggregating Rs 2439 cr

-
In State of KarnatakaDilip Buildcon has been declared as L-1 bidder for the tenders floated by the National Highways Authority of India on Hybrid Annuity basis in the state of Karnataka.
Project Details -
1. 4 laning from km 0.000 to km 26.400
(along with 0.700km approach
towards NH 207 with interchange on
NH4 at start point) of Bangalore to
Malur Section of Bangalore Chennai
Expressway on Hybrid Annuity Mode
under Bharatmala Pariyojna, in the
state of Karnataka (Phase-I Package I)
Bid project cost - Rs 1160 crore
2. 4 Lane Expressway from km 26.400 to
km 53.500 of Malur to Bangarpet
Section of Bangalore Chennai
Expressway on Hybrid Annuity Mode
under Bharatmala Pariyojna in the
state of Karnataka (Phase-I Package II).
Bid project cost - Rs 1279 crore
