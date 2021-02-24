HKG launches new web portal 'Area Online'

-
-
HKG has launched yet another portal 'Area Online' to its web bank. AREA ONLINE is a business which provides unmatched comfort in discovering and connecting with the finest of local service providers sitting at your desk.
AREA ONLINE helps the customer with solutions on finger tips also at the same time helps them choose the quality products and services based on the constructive reviews. One of the most important features of Area Online is that it helps in making reservations even before you reach to the desired location which in turn helps both the parties in managing the time and resources.
The portal is live and can be accessed on http://areaonline.in/Home/Index.
