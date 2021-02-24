GAIL (India) to acquire NTPC's 14.82% stake in Konkan LNG

-
ALSO READ
NTPC executes composite resolution plan with lenders of Ratnagiri Gas & Power
NTPC to buy stake in Ratnagiri Gas, exit from Konkan LNG
NTPC executes SPAs with GAIL (India)
NTPC executes composite resolution plan with lenders of RGPPL
Board of NTPC approves buyback of shares up to Rs 2275.74 crore
-
To sell 25.51% stake in Ratnagiri Gas and Power to NTPCGAIL (India) has executed Share Purchase Agreements with NTPC on 23 February 2021.
a) Purchase of NTPC's entire shareholding (14.82%) in Konkan LNG (KLL). Consequently, GAIL's shareholding in KLL increased to 92.15%.
b) Sale of GAIL's entire shareholding (25.51%) in Ratnagiri Gas and Power (RGPPL) to NTPC. Consequently, GAIL's shareholding in RGPPL reduced to NIL.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU