Board of Vipul Organics allots 7 lakh convertible warrants to Promoters

At meeting held on 23 February 2021

The Board of Vipul Organics at its meeting held on 23 February 2021 has allotted the 7,00,000 Warrants convertible into equal number of Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each of the Company at an issue price of Rs. 111/- per warrant (including premium of Rs. 101/- per warrant) on preferential basis to the promoter and promoter group upon receipt of 25% of issue price from the allottees in accordance with the provisions of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018.

The above warrants entitle the allottees to apply for and be allotted equal number of equity shares for each warrant held by them on payment of balance 75% of the issue price within 18 months from the date of issue of these warrants.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)