Business Standard

Dilip Buildcon update on NHAI road project in State of Karnataka

Capital Market 

Dilip Buildcon announced that that DBL Bangalore Nidagatta Highways, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has received the appointed date i.e. 14 May 2019 by the National Highways Authority of India. The Rs 2190 crore project entails Six laning of Bangalore-Nidagatta Section lsn. 18.000 to km. 74.200 of NH-275 in the State of Karnataka to be executed on Hybrid Annuity Mode.

First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 09:44 IST

