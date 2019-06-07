Dilip Buildcon update on NHAI road project in State of Karnataka

Dilip Buildcon announced that that DBL Nidagatta Highways, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has received the appointed date i.e. 14 May 2019 by the The Rs 2190 crore project entails Six laning of Bangalore-Nidagatta Section lsn. 18.000 to km. 74.200 of NH-275 in the State of to be executed on Hybrid Annuity Mode.

