Infosys collaborates with Microsoft to deliver SB&B solutions

Infosys announced collaboration with Microsoft to deliver smart buildings and spaces (SB&S) solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction, facilities management and real estate development markets. Leveraging the latest digital technologies, the solutions aim to improve the entire lifecycle of building construction and operations, and the user experiences of those that manage and work in buildings.
The collaboration will benefit from Microsoft Azure services, and sensor enabled devices along with Infosys' global network of innovation hubs, experience design and expertise in building connected ecosystems to develop SB&S solutions that will improve energy efficiencies, optimize space utilization, enable higher people productivity and deliver differentiated user experiences.
Built on Azure, IoT and intelligent cloud and edge technologies, the solutions will include building system monitoring, analysis and predictive maintenance, building occupancy and space utilization analytics, as well as enhanced owner, operator, and tenant experiences.
