Visaka Industries to invest Rs 100 cr in expansion of its V-Boards division

Visaka Industries is undertaking expansion of its V-Boards division by setting up a new unit in the state of Tamil Nadu.
The existing capacity of the unit is 1,70,000 MTs and capacity utilisation is 80%.
The company proposed to add capacity to the tune of 50,000 MTs. The capital expenditure for the expansion is Rs 100 crore to be funded through internal accruals.
