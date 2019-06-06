Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Carbidopa and Levodopa Extended-Release Tablets

announced that the Company has received approval from the (USFDA) for its Application (ANDA) and Levodopa Extended-Release Tablets USP, 2.5 mg/100 mg and 50 mg/200 mg.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Sinemet CR Tablets, 25 mg/100 mg and 50 mg/200 mg, of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. and Levodopa Extended-Release Tablets, are indicated in the treatment of Parkinson's disease, post-encephalitic parkinsonism, and symptomatic parkinsonism that may follow carbon monoxide intoxication or manganese intoxication.

and Levodopa Extended-Release Tablets USP, 25 mg/100 mg and 50 mg/200 mg have an estimated market size of US$ 24 million for twelve months ending December 2018 according to IQVIA.

