JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Carbidopa and Levodopa Extended-Release Tablets
Business Standard

USFDA completes inspection of Natco's formulations facility in Kothur

Capital Market 

Natco Pharma announced the completion of a regulatory inspection from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Formulation facility in Kothur Village, near Hyderabad, India, which was conducted during the period 30 May, 2019 to 5 June, 2019.

At the end of the inspection, the facility received nine observations, with no repeat observations and mostly procedural in nature.

The company believes that none of observations are related to data integrity and that all of the observations can be addressed within a short period of time.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 15:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU