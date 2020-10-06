Trident Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd, Shoppers Stop Ltd, IDFC Ltd and Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 October 2020.

Trident Ltd tumbled 6.85% to Rs 7.89 at 14:52 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 67.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd crashed 4.33% to Rs 346.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7582 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12840 shares in the past one month.

Shoppers Stop Ltd lost 3.12% to Rs 184.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 36096 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10780 shares in the past one month.

IDFC Ltd shed 2.76% to Rs 29.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd pared 2.74% to Rs 168.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15248 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7601 shares in the past one month.

