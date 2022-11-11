Disa India consolidated net profit declines 20.59% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.79% to Rs 68.68 crore

Net profit of Disa India declined 20.59% to Rs 9.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.79% to Rs 68.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 69.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.68.6869.2317.1721.3914.1217.4013.0516.499.6812.19

