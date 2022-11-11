Disa India consolidated net profit declines 20.59% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.79% to Rs 68.68 croreNet profit of Disa India declined 20.59% to Rs 9.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.79% to Rs 68.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 69.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales68.6869.23 -1 OPM %17.1721.39 -PBDT14.1217.40 -19 PBT13.0516.49 -21 NP9.6812.19 -21
