Harrisons Malayalam consolidated net profit rises 47.31% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.69% to Rs 128.17 croreNet profit of Harrisons Malayalam rose 47.31% to Rs 5.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.69% to Rs 128.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 129.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales128.17129.06 -1 OPM %6.195.22 -PBDT6.704.85 38 PBT5.763.91 47 NP5.763.91 47
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU