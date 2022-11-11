Harrisons Malayalam consolidated net profit rises 47.31% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.69% to Rs 128.17 crore

Net profit of Harrisons Malayalam rose 47.31% to Rs 5.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.69% to Rs 128.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 129.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.128.17129.066.195.226.704.855.763.915.763.91

