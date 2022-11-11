JUST IN
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise consolidated net profit declines 17.69% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.37% to Rs 4251.07 crore

Net profit of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise declined 17.69% to Rs 203.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 247.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.37% to Rs 4251.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3717.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4251.073717.07 14 OPM %12.9916.55 -PBDT482.08527.74 -9 PBT327.07382.98 -15 NP203.99247.82 -18

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:35 IST

