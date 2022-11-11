Apollo Hospitals Enterprise consolidated net profit declines 17.69% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.37% to Rs 4251.07 crore

Net profit of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise declined 17.69% to Rs 203.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 247.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.37% to Rs 4251.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3717.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.4251.073717.0712.9916.55482.08527.74327.07382.98203.99247.82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)