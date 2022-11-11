Sun Finlease (Gujarat) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.53 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 15.79% to Rs 0.16 croreNet Loss of Sun Finlease (Gujarat) reported to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.79% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.160.19 -16 OPM %-325.00-5.26 -PBDT-0.52-0.01 -5100 PBT-0.53-0.02 -2550 NP-0.53-0.02 -2550
