Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. standalone net profit rises 1.54% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.83% to Rs 0.87 crore

Net profit of Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. rose 1.54% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.83% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

