Milgrey Finance & Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. standalone net profit rises 1.54% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.83% to Rs 0.87 crore

Net profit of Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. rose 1.54% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.83% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.870.72 21 OPM %96.5594.44 -PBDT0.840.68 24 PBT0.840.68 24 NP0.660.65 2

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:34 IST

