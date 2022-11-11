Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. standalone net profit rises 1.54% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Financials stocks rise
Induslnd Bank launches two digital banking units
G D Trading & Agencies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Financials shares edge higher
-
Sales rise 20.83% to Rs 0.87 croreNet profit of Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. rose 1.54% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.83% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.870.72 21 OPM %96.5594.44 -PBDT0.840.68 24 PBT0.840.68 24 NP0.660.65 2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU