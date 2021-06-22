Dish TV board approves Rs 1000-crore rights issue

-
ALSO READ
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank allots 20,298 equity shares under ESOP
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank allots 37,229 equity shares under ESOP
Savita Oil Technologies to buyback shares up to Rs 35.14 crore
L&T Financial Services spurts as rights issue to open on 1 Feb
Board of Insecticides India approves buyback of shares up to Rs 60 cr
-
Dish TV on Monday announced that the company's board approved the raising of funds through rights issue by issuance of fully paid-up equity shares of the company for an amount aggregating upto Rs 1000 crore.
The price of rights issue is set at Rs 10 per share (including a premium of Rs 9 per fully paid up equity share) to eligible equity shareholders of the company as on the record date. The record date and ratio is yet to be finalised.
Shares of Dish TV India are currently trading 1.8% lower at Rs 14.75 on BSE.
Dish TV India is engaged in the business of direct to home (DTH) and teleport services. The company's segments include DTH and teleport service, and infra support services. It is also engaged in the business of broadcasting of other satellite telecommunications activities.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU