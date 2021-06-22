Dish TV board approves Rs 1000-crore rights issue

Dish TV on Monday announced that the company's board approved the raising of funds through rights issue by issuance of fully paid-up equity shares of the company for an amount aggregating upto Rs 1000 crore.

The price of rights issue is set at Rs 10 per share (including a premium of Rs 9 per fully paid up equity share) to eligible equity shareholders of the company as on the record date. The record date and ratio is yet to be finalised.

Shares of Dish TV India are currently trading 1.8% lower at Rs 14.75 on BSE.

Dish TV India is engaged in the business of direct to home (DTH) and teleport services. The company's segments include DTH and teleport service, and infra support services. It is also engaged in the business of broadcasting of other satellite telecommunications activities.

