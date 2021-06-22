Dr Reddy's Lab launches icosapent ethyl capsules in US

The drug maker announced the launch of icosapent ethyl capsules, 1 gram in the US market.

The product has received an approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). The drug is indicated to reduce triglyceride (TG) levels in adult patients with severe (≥ 500 mg/dL) hypertriglyceridemia.

Dr. Reddy's icosapent ethyl is available in 1 gram capsules in bottle count size of 120 count.

On a consolidated basis, Dr Reddy's Laboratories' net profit dropped 28.7% to Rs 557.30 crore on 6.7% increase in net sales to Rs 4,728.40 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories is an integrated pharmaceutical company. Through its three businesses - pharmaceutical services & active ingredients, global generics and proprietary Products.

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories lost 0.34% to Rs 5,261.50 on BSE. The stock hovered in the range of Rs 5,256.45 to Rs 5,309.30 so far.

