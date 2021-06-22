Engineers India gains after new order win

Engineers India rose 2.29% to Rs 82.75 after the company bagged an order from Numaligarh Refinery (NRL) for execution of revamp of delayed coker unit (DCU).

Engineers India shall execute this project as licensor cum engineering, procurement & construction management (EPCM) consultant.

The project involves enhancing the capacity of current DCU from 0.306 million metric tonne per annum (MMTPA) to 0.560 MMTPA as well as enabling it to process tougher feed. The estimated order value is Rs 111 crore.

Engineers India provides design, engineering, procurement, construction, and integrated project management services primarily for oil and gas and petrochemical industries. The Government of India owned 51.32% stake in company as on 31 March 2021.

