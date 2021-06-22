Shilpa Medicare gains on launching paracetamol oral thin film

Shilpa Medicare rose 1.58% to Rs 545.85 after the company announced the launch of a pediatric dose paracetamol oral thin film, under the brand name Molshil.

The drug has been launched in strengths of 60 mg and 120 mg strengths in orange flavour. The company has received approval for Molshil oral thin films after sufficiently complying bioequivalence requirements.

The new presentation of paracetamol from Shilpa will have benefits of easy administration, excellent palatability and overcome disadvantages of presently available pediatric formulations like dose variation, sedimentation or poor suspendability, presence of alcohol, messy and crystallized bottles in usage, fragile glass bottles etc.

The company has manufacturing facilities for paracetamol at both Hyderabad and Bangalore.

Shilpa Medicare is a global brand in manufacturing and supplying of affordable API and formulation globally in different regulated markets.

The company's consolidated net profit slumped 77.35% to Rs 7.83 crore on 5.44% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 208.03 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

