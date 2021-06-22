Shilpa Medicare gains on launching paracetamol oral thin film

-
ALSO READ
Vivimed Labs hits the roof after Uzbekistan govt approves Febril syrup
Vivimed Labs receives Uzbekistan Government approval for Febril Syrup
Granules India receives USFDA approval for Acetaminophen, Aspirin and Caffeine Tablets
Vivimed Labs receives approval for 3 products from its Hyderabad site
Strides Pharma Science receives USFDA approval for Ibuprofen Oral Suspension
-
Shilpa Medicare rose 1.58% to Rs 545.85 after the company announced the launch of a pediatric dose paracetamol oral thin film, under the brand name Molshil.
The drug has been launched in strengths of 60 mg and 120 mg strengths in orange flavour. The company has received approval for Molshil oral thin films after sufficiently complying bioequivalence requirements.
The new presentation of paracetamol from Shilpa will have benefits of easy administration, excellent palatability and overcome disadvantages of presently available pediatric formulations like dose variation, sedimentation or poor suspendability, presence of alcohol, messy and crystallized bottles in usage, fragile glass bottles etc.
The company has manufacturing facilities for paracetamol at both Hyderabad and Bangalore.
Shilpa Medicare is a global brand in manufacturing and supplying of affordable API and formulation globally in different regulated markets.
The company's consolidated net profit slumped 77.35% to Rs 7.83 crore on 5.44% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 208.03 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU