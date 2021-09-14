Dish TV India hits the roof after The Hindustan Times acquires 1% stake

Dish TV India hit an upper-circuit of 10% at Rs 21.31 after The Hindustan Times bought 2 crore equity shares of the cable TV network company on Monday, 13 September 2021.

The Hindustan Times purchased 2,00,00,000 equity shares (or 1.08% stake) of the company at Rs 19.22 per equity share via bulk deals on NSE on Monday, 13 September 2021.

Dish TV India's consolidated net profit tanked 34.1% to Rs 49.14 crore on a 12.5% decline in net sales to Rs 730.97 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Dish TV India is engaged in the business of direct to home (DTH) and teleport services. The company's segments include DTH and teleport service, and infra support services. It is also engaged in the business of broadcasting of other satellite telecommunications activities.

The scrip hit a 52-week high at Rs 21.31 during intraday trade.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)