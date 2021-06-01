Sensex, Nifty trade flat; media stocks outperform

The key equity benchmarks were trading near the flat line with some negative bias in mid afternoon trade. While all the sectoral indices on the NSE were in the red, the Nifty Media index managed to buck the trend.

At 14:23 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 19.6 points or 0.04% at 51,917.84. The Nifty 50 index gained 2 points or 0.01% at 15,580.80.

The broader market traded lower. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index lost 0.26%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.44%.

Sellers outnumbered buyers. On the BSE, 1215 shares rose and 1852 shares fell. A total of 137 shares were unchanged.

Numbers to Track:

In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee rose to 72.89 compared with its previous closing of 72.62.

MCX Gold futures for 4 June 2021 settlement rose 0.57% to Rs 49,100.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.17% to 89.87.

The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper remained unchanged at 6.022%.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2021 settlement rose $2.05 to $70.77 a barrel.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index rose 0.22% to 1,765.25. The index declined 1.7% in the past two sessions.

Dish TV India (up 5.44%), Inox Leisure (up 1.88%) and Zee Entertainment (up 1.31%) were the top index gainers.

However, Hathway Cable (down 3.51%), Jagran Prakashan (down 2.89%), Sun TV Network (down 2.81%), TV18 Broadcast (down 1.80%) and D.B. Corp (down 0.99%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) shed 0.27% to Rs 805.75. The company announced that its overall auto sales (passenger vehicles+commercial vehicles+exports) for the month of May 2021 stood at 17,447 vehicles. Sequentially, the company's total auto sales declined 52.1% in May 2021 from 36,437 units sold in April 2021.

Meanwhile, M&M's total tractor sales (domestic+exports) declined 1% to 24,184 units in May 2021 as against 24,341 units in the same period last year. The company's total tractor sales have contracted 12.1% last month from 27,523 units sold in April 2021.

Ashok Leyland fell 1.70% to Rs 121.35. The auto maker recorded 61.6% decline in total sales (domestic + exports) to 3199 units in May 2021 from 8340 units in April 2021. The company's total sales, however, has increased significantly from 1420 units sold in May 2020.

Maruti Suzuki India shed 0.06% to Rs 7083.45. The company posted total sales of 46,555 units in May 2021 compared with 18,539 units sold in May 2020. On a sequential basis, the car major's total sales declined 70.85% in May 2021 as compared to 159,691 units sold in April 2021.

