Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 33.21 points or 1.21% at 2784.33 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.95%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 4.73%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 3.7%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 3.32%),Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 1.49%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (up 1.48%), BF Utilities Ltd (up 1.43%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.96%), CESC Ltd (up 0.91%), and Adani Power Ltd (up 0.89%).

On the other hand, Reliance Power Ltd (down 1.15%), NHPC Ltd (down 0.54%), and NLC India Ltd (down 0.37%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 181.79 or 0.31% at 58359.55.

The Nifty 50 index was up 55.15 points or 0.32% at 17410.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 177.51 points or 0.64% at 28043.65.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 65.84 points or 0.77% at 8614.36.

On BSE,1897 shares were trading in green, 705 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

