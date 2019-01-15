Dish TV India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

-
Navkar Corporation Ltd, Quess Corp Ltd, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd and KRBL Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 January 2019.
Dish TV India Ltd lost 4.37% to Rs 36.1 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.71 lakh shares in the past one month.
Navkar Corporation Ltd tumbled 4.05% to Rs 51. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 75389 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.26 lakh shares in the past one month.
Quess Corp Ltd crashed 2.96% to Rs 697. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6821 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37520 shares in the past one month.
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd corrected 2.21% to Rs 1441.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 882 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1546 shares in the past one month.
KRBL Ltd plummeted 2.12% to Rs 314.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11254 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44104 shares in the past one month.
