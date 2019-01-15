Volumes soar at Gujarat Gas Ltd counter

clocked volume of 26.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 148.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17755 shares

IFB Industries Ltd, Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd, J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 15 January 2019.

clocked volume of 26.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 148.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17755 shares. The stock gained 7.51% to Rs.143.90. Volumes stood at 23450 shares in the last session.

saw volume of 84247 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3011 shares. The stock increased 14.96% to Rs.938.95. Volumes stood at 4864 shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 1.59 lakh shares by 14:05 IST on NSE, a 11.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14325 shares. The stock dropped 0.38% to Rs.92.75. Volumes stood at 6037 shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 2.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20144 shares. The stock gained 4.65% to Rs.315.30. Volumes stood at 11716 shares in the last session.

clocked volume of 4.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 66381 shares. The stock gained 1.15% to Rs.276.35. Volumes stood at 1.67 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)