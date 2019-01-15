Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd jumps nearly 2%

is quoting at Rs 238.5, up 1.94% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 41.89% in last one year as compared to a 1.3% gain in and a 0.09% gain in the Energy index.

rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 238.5, up 1.94% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.95% on the day, quoting at 10839.3. The Sensex is at 36178.04, up 0.91%. has added around 4.4% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13865.2, up 1.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 67.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 239.7, up 2.5% on the day. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is down 41.89% in last one year as compared to a 1.3% gain in NIFTY and a 0.09% gain in the

The PE of the stock is 5.47 based on earnings ending September 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)