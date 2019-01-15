Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd jumps nearly 2%

-
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 238.5, up 1.94% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 41.89% in last one year as compared to a 1.3% gain in NIFTY and a 0.09% gain in the Nifty Energy index.
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 238.5, up 1.94% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.95% on the day, quoting at 10839.3. The Sensex is at 36178.04, up 0.91%. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added around 4.4% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13865.2, up 1.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 67.01 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 239.7, up 2.5% on the day. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is down 41.89% in last one year as compared to a 1.3% gain in NIFTY and a 0.09% gain in the Nifty Energy index.
The PE of the stock is 5.47 based on TTM earnings ending September 18.
