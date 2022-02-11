Dish TV India Ltd up for third straight session

Dish TV India Ltd is quoting at Rs 17, up 2.72% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 47.19% in last one year as compared to a 14.65% jump in NIFTY and a 33.45% jump in the Nifty Media index.

Dish TV India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 17, up 2.72% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.25% on the day, quoting at 17385.45. The Sensex is at 58226.91, down 1.19%. Dish TV India Ltd has slipped around 5.29% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Dish TV India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2252.1, down 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 36.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)